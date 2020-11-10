‘The Rock’ donates unique Xbox Series X to child patients at UCSF Benioff

THE TITAN GAMES — “West Region Premiere: NFLs Victor Cruz and Stuntwoman Jessie Graff” Episode 205 — Pictured: Dwayne Johnson — (Photo by: Steve Dietl/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “The Rock,” quite frankly, rocks.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just gave out new, one-of-a-kind, Xbox consoles to thousands of kids at 20 children’s hospitals, including UCSF Benioff.

Johnson, in partnership with Gamers Outreach and Microsoft, said they gave away a special edition version of the new Xbox Series X, called the “ROCK XBOX Series X,” to child patients around the country.

A self-proclaimed avid gamer, Johnson said he remembers when he would stay up all night playing games.

“What is important is, over the next year, we have over 50,000 kids who are going to be able to play this game,” he said in a video tweet.

To all the kids getting treatments at hospitals around the world, The Rock said “I send you love, I send you strength, I send you mana, stay strong.”

Gamers Outreach is a charity foundation that helps hospitalized children through their days in treatment with games and other technology and software.

20 yrs ago, @BillGates & I debuted the 1st @Xbox to the world!

Now @Microsoft & I have are surprising some brave & awesome kids. With @GamersOutreach we are gifting 20 children’s hospitals one of a kind “ROCK XBOX Series X" consoles for 50,000+ kids!!

Keep smilin'

-DJ 🤙🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/snXVXJF3MZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 9, 2020

UCSF Benioff has campuses in Mission Bay, Mount Zion, Parnassus and Oakland.

