(KRON) — Legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully died on Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years, from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, from Jackie Robinson to Clayton Kershaw. But as a kid, he was a fan of their arch rival — the New York Giants

At the age of eight-and-a-half years old, a young Scully was leaving school when he saw in the window of a laundromat that the Giants had lost a 1936 World Series game to the New York Yankees 18-4. At that moment, Scully decided to be a Giants fan.

“When I saw the Giants having lost by such a heavy score, the little boy that I was, I felt so sorry for them, and I became a rabid baseball fan, and especially for the Giants,” he said in a video posted to Twitter on October 2020.

Scully told the Los Angeles Times that he grew up 20 blocks from the Polo Grounds, where the Giants played their home games. He said he could go to weekday Giants games for free, further cementing his fandom.

Eighty years to the day after he saw that Giants-Yankees score, Scully broadcasted the final game of his career — a Dodgers-Giants game in San Francisco. The Giants honored Scully, giving out pictures to fans and singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

“Believe it or not, despite the rivalry, the Giants were terrific when I was at the ballpark for my final game,” he said.

While Scully’s main duty was calling Dodgers games, he announced many other sporting events over the course of his career, including some classic Bay Area moments. He was on the microphone when Dwight Clark sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl with “The Catch.”

“Montana… looking, looking, throwing in the end zone… Clark caught it! Dwight Clark!” Scully said.

Scully also called the 1989 National League Championship Series, when the Giants beat the Chicago Cubs to make the World Series.