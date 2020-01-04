The U.S. Census is hiring workers in the Bay Area — and it pays up to $30 per hour

The official US Census form, pictured on March 18, 2010 in Washington, DC, is required to be filled out and returned to the US Government by April 1, 2010. The all-important US tally determines everything from the number of seats a district is entitled in the US Congress, to the amount of dollars jurisdictions are given for federal projects. The first census was taken in 1790, when the population of the country was less than the current population of Los Angeles — around four million. AFP PHOTO / Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Census is in need of workers for this year’s population count — and positions available in the Bay Area pay up to $30 an hour.

To qualify for a job with the Census, you have to be 18-years-old, a U.S. citizen, have a social security card number, be literate in the English language and pass a background check.

For the full list of qualifications, click here.

Census takers:



🙋🏽‍♀️ perform vital public service

💰 earn $25/hr

🕕 have flexible schedules working 20-40 hrs/wk

🏘️ work in their own communities



The Census is hiring for these jobs NOW, help spread the word ➡️ https://t.co/Bs2kGVHGvs #BeCountedBerkeleyhttps://t.co/Hpi3j8Pioy — City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) January 3, 2020

The Bay Area has eight Census offices.

In San Francisco and San Mateo County, Census workers will earn $27 to $30 per hour.

Pay in other Bay Area counties vary, but begin at $19.

If hired, the jobs are expected to last several weeks, according to the U.S. Census.

To apply, click here.

The Census Bureau gathers data on the U.S. population and economy.

The Census count also determines the number of U.S. Representatives in each state.