The U.S. Census is hiring workers in the Bay Area — and it pays up to $30 per hour

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Census is in need of workers for this year’s population count — and positions available in the Bay Area pay up to $30 an hour.
To qualify for a job with the Census, you have to be 18-years-old, a U.S. citizen, have a social security card number, be literate in the English language and pass a background check.
For the full list of qualifications, click here.
The Bay Area has eight Census offices.
In San Francisco and San Mateo County, Census workers will earn $27 to $30 per hour.
Pay in other Bay Area counties vary, but begin at $19.
If hired, the jobs are expected to last several weeks, according to the U.S. Census.
To apply, click here.
The Census Bureau gathers data on the U.S. population and economy.
The Census count also determines the number of U.S. Representatives in each state.