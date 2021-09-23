The Unabomber: Son of Bay Area victim speaks out decades later

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 26 years ago this month, the manifesto of the Unabomber was published in the New York Times and Washington Post.

It was an unconventional move by the FBI, in their attempts to capture the domestic terrorist who had killed three people and maimed more than two dozen others starting in the late ’70s and that gambit worked.

Ted Kaczynski remains in a federal supermax prison serving life without the possibility of parole.

Several of those bombings happened here in the Bay Area.

The FBI describes him as a twisted genius — Before Ted Kaczynski was unmasked, he eluded a multi-agency task force known only as the Unabomber.

Over the course of 17 years, starting in 1978, he mailed or delivered homemade bombs — many exploding at universities across the country.

In the ’80s, two separate bombs detonated at UC Berkeley, where Kaczynski had previously been a math professor.

Some of his other mail bombs went off at computer stores and airlines, the devices themselves untraceable.

His reign of terror seemed to stop in the late ’80s but started up again with two back-to-back attacks in June of 1993 — One at Yale, the other going off at the home of UCSF Geneticist Dr. Charles Epstein.

The package came in the mail to Epstein’s Tiburon home. It was carried in by his daughter.

When he opened it the force of the blast blew out the kitchen windows and severely injured the married father of four.

Dr. Epstein’s son, Jonathan, says the attack was hard on the whole family, especially since there was no reason for the scientist to be targeted.

Finally, two years later a break in the case. Kaczynski sent the FBI his 35,000-word manifesto against the evils of technology.

After it was released and published in the New York Times and Washington Post.

The bomber’s own brother recognized the writings and tipped the FBI. The Unabomber was captured at his remote Montana cabin.

Kaczynski’s terrorist campaign ultimately took three lives and left 29 others injured.

Taking a plea deal in order to avoid the death penalty, he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years without the possibility of parole.

Now, all of these years later, Dr. Epstein’s son feels that Kaczynski’s terror campaign continues to reverberate in the present day.

Almost 60 at the time of the attack, Dr. Epstein was able to continue his work into his 70’s despite his injuries and was even able to continue playing his beloved cello with a specially modified bow.

He died of cancer in 2011.