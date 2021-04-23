The wait is over: Fans return to Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Will Tran was live from the Chase Center were fans will be able to return for the first time in over a year.

Stands won’t be a maximum capacity as the stadium has taken COVID-19 precautions that limit attendance to 35%.

Fans must be fully vaccinated from COVID-19, which means two weeks after the final dose, or a negative COVID-19 test from less than two days ago.

Food and beverages will have to be ordered on peoples phones and be picked up and eaten in designated areas.

Local business are also looking forward to more foot traffic in the area, according to Pete Osborne, Manager at Mission Rock Resort Restaurant.

“Everybody seems to be in a celebratory mood,” Osborne said. “We say that couple weeks ago with the Giants coming back to town. People were out trying to have a good time and it was great to see some fans. A lot of that same buzz is building for the Warriors coming into town.”

The Warriors game will be one of the first major events to be hosted indoors in the Bay Area since the start of the pandemic.