(KRON) – The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have replaced the artist formerly known as Kanye West on the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s schedule.

The announcement was made via tweet. The acts will be performing April 17 and 24.

The rapper now known as Ye dropped out of performing at the festival, as he’d originally been scheduled to, after Billie Eilish didn’t accede to his request to apologize to fellow rapper Travis Scott after she allegedly insulted him.

The music festival, in the southern California town of Indio, kicks off next weekend.

The Weeknd recently came out with his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM.”