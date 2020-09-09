THEN vs. NOW: Bay Area takes on new look as skies bleed orange

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Much of the Bay Area woke up to eerie and “apocalyptic” red-orange skies Wednesday morning as smoke descended into the region from nearby wildfires.

Just how bad is it out there?

Check out some comparison photos of cities and landmarks from across the Bay Area before and right now below:

Dolores Park: 6/3/20 (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Dolores Park: 9/9/20

China Beach (then)

China Beach (now)

A picture taken March 09, 2014 shows Giant Sequoia trees (Sequoiadendron giganteum) at the Giant Forest at Sequoia National Park in California. Five of the ten most massive trees on the planet are located within the Giant Forest. AFP PHOTO/MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Sequoia National Park: Monday, 9/7/20

Mt. Diablo (before)

Mt. Diablo (after)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: An exterior view of the Chase Center before the Golden State Warriors game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Chase Center (after)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: United and American Airlines Boeing 737s taxi on the runway at San Francisco International Airport on April 24, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Boeing’s first quarter profits fell 21 percent following the Boeing 737 Max technical issues that have grounded all of the Max aircraft around the world. Two Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft crashed in a six months period. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco International Airport (after)

Supporters for victims of the attack in Nice, France stop to read messages placed at a memorial during a vigil and moment of silence in front of City Hall in San Francisco, California, USA, July 16, 2016. Eighty-four people were killed after a truck ploughed through crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day in the southern French city of Nice. / AFP / MONICA DAVEY (Photo credit should read MONICA DAVEY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Francisco City Hall (after)

View of downtown San Francisco on August 1, 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Downtown San Francisco (after)

This story will be updated.

