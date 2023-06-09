(KRON) — Nine minors who were arrested in connection with 35 Oakland robberies have not been charged, KRON4 confirmed with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

“Oakland Police Department acknowledged to the Juvenile Division Charging Deputy that there was not sufficient evidence to identify the suspects to charge any of the juveniles,” DA Pamela Price’s office said.

Three girls and six boys between the ages of 12 and 17 were taken into custody in May in connection with the robberies. Eight are Oakland residents.

The robberies occurred across the City of Oakland, including the Adams Point, Grand Lake and Rockridge neighborhoods. Two women were injured but did not suffer “great bodily harm,” the DA’s office said.

There are no allegations that the accused robbers were armed. Price dismissed the notion that there was “a string of robberies.”

In a separate incident, three adults and two minors were arrested on May 16 in connection with 10 armed robberies over a span of 30 days.

“Many of the details of these incidents being spread by some individuals have been hyperbolic,” she said. “There was not a string of robberies and there were not dozens of suspects involved. OPD decided there wasn’t enough evidence to charge any of the juveniles. We are still trying to confirm the status of the three adults allegedly arrested for these robberies.”

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao learned of the news during a press briefing Friday. In a long answer, which you can watch using the video player above, Thao acknowledged the suspects’ young ages but stressed that consequences are necessary.

“At the end of the day they are very young,” she said.” So what does it look like to put them in programming so that we can actually change the way that they are going to act in the future? We have to give them an opportunity, but at the same time, there has to be consequences. People are being traumatized by the incidents.”

Thao went on to talk about a time her home was burglarized, saying her son was traumatized. She said she will talk to Oakland police about what evidence needs to be presented for there to be charges brought forth.