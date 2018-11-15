Petitions circulate to cancel classes at Bay Area colleges not already closed over poor air quality
FREMONT (KRON) - While some college campuses like San Jose State and San Francisco State have canceled classes today (and for some, tomorrow) due to the poor air quality, other Bay Area schools have not.
UC Berkeley for example, remains in session Thursday.
Another one open is Ohlone College in Fremont.
A petition has been started on change.org requesting campuses to be closed due to the poor air quality.
"The only thing Ohlone College did was send us an email stating the air quality was dangerous, and that they recommend us to wear respirator masks," the statement reads.
"We should not be endangering ourselves just for going to class," it reads on.
Another petition on the same website is circulating for the University of San Francisco.
Are schools closed where you are?
