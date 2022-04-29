SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On much of the East Coast, there are more locations of Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ (the brand name for Dunkin’ Donuts LLC) than there are locations of Seattle-based Starbucks.

But how many locations are there out west — in this land of surfing, start-ups and In-N-Out Burger?

Turns out Dunkin’ has opened close to two dozen locations here since it first announced plans to open 39 stores in the Bay Area five years ago, the first of which opened at 1250 Newell Avenue in Walnut Creek in 2016.

In addition to that East Bay location, you can get your Dunkin’ fix in many of the Bay Area counties (San Francisco, notably, not being one of them) and surrounding regions, such as at:

4701 Century Blvd., in Pittsburg,

1970 West 11th St., in Tracy,

4383 Clayton Road, in Concord,

451 Hegenberger Road, in Oakland,

268 Jackson St., in Hayward,

5255 Mowry Ave., in Fremont,

5519 Snell Ave., in San Jose,

1110 Foxworthy Ave., in San Jose,

844 S. Winchester Blvd., in San Jose,

852 East El Camino Real, in Sunnyvale,

593 Woodside Road, in Redwood City,

118 San Mateo Road, in Half Moon Bay,

240 El Camino Real, in San Carlos, and

180 South Airport Blvd., in South San Francisco.

We’ll see if Dunkin’ decides to introduce a 49ers-themed donut, as they did for the New England Patriots last year.