Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

There’s now a ‘silent terminal’ at San Francisco International Airport

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you have an international flight from San Francisco International Airport, do not expect for your name to be called if you are running late!

Airlines will no longer make terminal-wide flight announcements at the international terminal.

According to SFO, the move is intended to give passengers a “more peaceful” experience.

Passengers are asked to stay informed about their flight status by referring to their airline’s app or to flight information screens.

SFO said right now this only applies to the international terminal post-security areas.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News