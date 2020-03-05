There’s now a ‘silent terminal’ at San Francisco International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you have an international flight from San Francisco International Airport, do not expect for your name to be called if you are running late!

Airlines will no longer make terminal-wide flight announcements at the international terminal.

According to SFO, the move is intended to give passengers a “more peaceful” experience.

Passengers are asked to stay informed about their flight status by referring to their airline’s app or to flight information screens.

SFO said right now this only applies to the international terminal post-security areas.

