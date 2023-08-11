Avis and Budget rental cars that have not been rented sit in a shopping center parking lot. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(KRON) — Last month, the Alameda Police Department reported 94 vehicle thefts, according to data posted by the law enforcement agency. That number is a decrease from June when APD reported 106 auto thefts.

Hyundai Elantras and Mazda 3s were the most frequently reported stolen vehicles in the city, Alameda police said in a Facebook post on Friday. The department did not specify how many times in July those two car models were reported stolen.

The Hyundai Elantra was also the city’s most frequently stolen car in June, according to an APD Facebook post. In May, the most frequently stolen vehicles were Hyundai Sonatas, Hyundai Tuscons and Ford Econoline vans.

Along with car thefts, catalytic converter thefts are also down in Alameda. In July, police received 16 calls regarding catalytic converter thefts — a 52% decrease compared to the prior month.

So far in 2023, the department has reported at least 611 car thefts.