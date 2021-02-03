These 4 Bay Area counties can bring children back into classrooms now

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four Bay Area counties got the green light to bring children back to classrooms after COVID-9 cases declined.

The state of California is allowing the opening for grades K-6 starting Wednesday.

The counties include San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Marin.

Schools that had not yet reopened buildings to students had to pause any plans once the state placed the region in a stay-at-home order.

Meanwhile, schools that were already open in-person prior to the stay-at-home order on December 11 have been allowed to remain open the whole time.

The reason all public elementary schools can open in these four counties is because case rates are below 25 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people.

Health officials want to remind everyone it was only a few short weeks ago when the entire state’s case rate was 100 cases per 100,000 — a great improvement, with caution still necessary.

Schools with grades 7-12 that have already opened are also allowed to continue providing in-person instruction.

However, the state orders schools with older students that have not​ reopened have to wait until their county leaves the Purple tier says the state.

The county would need to record below seven new cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate below 8%.

Governor Newsom has asked legislators to approve two billion dollars to support schools reopening.