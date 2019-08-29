These 6 UC Berkeley buildings may not be safe during an earthquake

BERKELEY (KRON) – A half-dozen buildings at UC Berkeley have been deemed unsafe if there is a powerful earthquake, and there could be more.

Donner Lab is one of the 6 buildings which got the rating of “very poor” during a set of seismic testing the school is doing.

UC Berkeley is in the middle of seismic evaluations of more than 600 of their buildings across their 10 campuses.

The purpose is to see which buildings are earthquake ready, and which ones are not.

A “very poor” rating means an earthquake could cause extreme structural damage, or collapse in the case of an earthquake.

This is not any surprise to the university.

The Hayward Fault runs through the campus.

The 6 buildings on the core campus that received the “very poor” rating are as follows:

Donner Lab

Durant Hall

Evans Hall

Moffitt Undergraduate Library

Stephen’s Hall

Wellman Hall

These ratings do not mean that the buildings are less safe than they were before.

These evaluations are still going on and are expected to be done by summer 2020.

To replace these buildings and make adjustments, it could cost more than $1 billion.

