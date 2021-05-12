These are the Bay Area cities with the least and most expensive rent

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s no secret that rent prices were dropping quickly during the pandemic – especially in major Bay Area cities.

According to Zumper, rent for a one-bedroom apartment is topped by San Francisco at $2,600, followed by Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Mountain View, and Emeryville.

Zumper says cities with the least expensive rent include Concord, where a one-bedroom apartments rents for just a little over $1,700, followed closely by Richmond, San Leandro, Hayward, and Campbell.

After months of decline mostly as a result of the pandemic, the Bay Area rental market appears to be stabilizing, although there is still a lot of uncertainty as the economy reopens.

Looking back, the largest decline in rent prices include Redwood City, with a year-over-year decline of 3%, followed by Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Menlo Park and San Francisco.