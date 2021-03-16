These are the highest-paying jobs in San Francisco

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In San Francisco, the annual mean wage is $75,890 or 41.9% higher than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $257,150. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $131,680
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,430
– Employment: 31,800
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)
#49. Podiatrists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $132,380
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,680
– Employment: 9,770
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
#48. Emergency management directors
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $132,440
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,530
– Employment: 10,060
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,440)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($123,230)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,230)
#47. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $132,720
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,990
– Employment: 6,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,720)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($125,940)
— Anchorage, AK ($122,280)
#46. Economists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $133,180
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,630
– Employment: 19,000
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($154,540)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,010)
#45. Computer hardware engineers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $134,000
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 67,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
#44. Physicists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $134,500
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $131,080
– Employment: 16,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($193,150)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($164,420)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($161,640)
#43. Construction managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $134,880
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
#42. Aerospace engineers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $135,230
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,220
– Employment: 63,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
#41. Art directors
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $135,970
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,600
– Employment: 42,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,970)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,810)
#40. Marine engineers and naval architects
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $136,480
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,730
– Employment: 11,360
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,480)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,750)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($121,600)
#39. Computer network architects
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $137,720
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
#38. Registered nurses
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 38,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,460
– Employment: 2,982,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,000)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($134,000)
#37. Air traffic controllers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $140,010
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,140
– Employment: 22,090
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($151,660)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($146,950)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($142,990)
#36. Industrial production managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $140,910
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#35. Computer and information research scientists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $142,150
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $127,460
– Employment: 30,780
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)
— Boulder, CO ($147,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)
#34. Radiation therapists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $142,300
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,620
– Employment: 17,860
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,300)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($126,260)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,720)
#33. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $142,330
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,410
– Employment: 10,600
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,330)
— Rochester, NY ($121,740)
— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,320)
#32. Medical and health services managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $142,760
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,560
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#31. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $145,250
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 65,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#30. Pharmacists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $148,390
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#29. Training and development managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $152,380
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
#28. Purchasing managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $154,870
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
#27. General and operations managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $155,850
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 44,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#26. Nurse midwives
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $156,450
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,810
– Employment: 6,930
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)
#25. Nurse practitioners
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $157,150
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,930
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#24. Personal financial advisors
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $157,720
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
#23. Sales managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $159,720
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,810
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#22. Human resources managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $163,810
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#21. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $166,930
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,010
– Employment: 69,590
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($180,200)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,350)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($170,570)
#20. Dentists, general
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $169,730
– #199 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
#19. Compensation and benefits managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $170,770
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,210
– Employment: 16,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
— New Haven, CT ($179,310)
#18. Advertising and promotions managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $175,210
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,890
– Employment: 25,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($200,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)
#17. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $180,940
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,950
– Employment: 121,340
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
#16. Marketing managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $181,720
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#15. Financial managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $182,190
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 18,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#14. Architectural and engineering managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $186,500
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#13. Lawyers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $188,910
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#12. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $196,520
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,550
– Employment: 28,670
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
#11. Computer and information systems managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $201,960
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 21,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#10. Natural sciences managers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $208,910
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
#9. Pediatricians, general
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $213,530
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $184,410
– Employment: 29,740
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($277,390)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
— Chico, CA ($270,550)
#8. Family medicine physicians
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $213,960
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,720
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
#7. Obstetricians and gynecologists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $223,430
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $233,610
– Employment: 18,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
— Akron, OH ($282,650)
— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)
#6. General internal medicine physicians
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $227,810
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $201,440
– Employment: 44,610
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
#5. Chief executives
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $236,060
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
#4. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $243,550
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $174,870
– Employment: 84,520
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)
#3. Nurse anesthetists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $254,860
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
#2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $256,870
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $252,040
– Employment: 36,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wausau, WI ($285,230)
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
— Asheville, NC ($284,780)
#1. Psychiatrists
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
– Annual mean salary: $257,150
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)