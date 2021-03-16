These are the highest-paying jobs in San Francisco

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In San Francisco, the annual mean wage is $75,890 or 41.9% higher than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $257,150. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#50. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $131,680

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,430

– Employment: 31,800

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)

Canva

#49. Podiatrists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $132,380

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,680

– Employment: 9,770

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

possohh // Shutterstock

#48. Emergency management directors

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $132,440

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,530

– Employment: 10,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,440)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($123,230)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,230)

Canva

#47. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $132,720

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,990

– Employment: 6,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,720)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($125,940)

— Anchorage, AK ($122,280)

Petekub // Shutterstock

#46. Economists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,180

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,630

– Employment: 19,000

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($154,540)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,010)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#45. Computer hardware engineers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $134,000

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

indukas // Shutterstock

#44. Physicists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $134,500

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,080

– Employment: 16,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($193,150)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($164,420)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($161,640)

USACE NY // Flickr

#43. Construction managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $134,880

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

IBM Research // Flickr

#42. Aerospace engineers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $135,230

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,220

– Employment: 63,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#41. Art directors

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $135,970

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,600

– Employment: 42,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,810)

Office of Naval Research // Flickr

#40. Marine engineers and naval architects

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $136,480

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,730

– Employment: 11,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,750)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($121,600)

IBM Research // Flickr

#39. Computer network architects

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $137,720

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#38. Registered nurses

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 38,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,460

– Employment: 2,982,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,000)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($134,000)

Burben // Shutterstock

#37. Air traffic controllers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,010

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,140

– Employment: 22,090

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($151,660)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($146,950)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($142,990)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#36. Industrial production managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,910

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#35. Computer and information research scientists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,150

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $127,460

– Employment: 30,780

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)

— Boulder, CO ($147,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)

Canva

#34. Radiation therapists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,300

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,620

– Employment: 17,860

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,300)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($126,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,720)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#33. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,330

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,410

– Employment: 10,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,330)

— Rochester, NY ($121,740)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,320)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#32. Medical and health services managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,760

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#31. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $145,250

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 65,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#30. Pharmacists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $148,390

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#29. Training and development managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $152,380

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#28. Purchasing managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $154,870

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

Pixabay

#27. General and operations managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $155,850

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 44,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Nurse midwives

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $156,450

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,810

– Employment: 6,930

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Nurse practitioners

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $157,150

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Personal financial advisors

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $157,720

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

Canva

#23. Sales managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $159,720

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,810

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#22. Human resources managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $163,810

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

U.S. Air Force

#21. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $166,930

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,010

– Employment: 69,590

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($180,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,350)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($170,570)

Canva

#20. Dentists, general

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $169,730

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

Pixabay

#19. Compensation and benefits managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $170,770

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,210

– Employment: 16,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

— New Haven, CT ($179,310)

Pixabay

#18. Advertising and promotions managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $175,210

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,890

– Employment: 25,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($200,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)

Canva

#17. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $180,940

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,950

– Employment: 121,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#16. Marketing managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $181,720

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

Canva

#15. Financial managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $182,190

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,640

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

Pixabay

#14. Architectural and engineering managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $186,500

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lawyers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $188,910

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#12. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $196,520

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Computer and information systems managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $201,960

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 21,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

NTNU // Flickr

#10. Natural sciences managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $208,910

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

Canva

#9. Pediatricians, general

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $213,530

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,410

– Employment: 29,740

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($277,390)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

— Chico, CA ($270,550)

Canva

#8. Family medicine physicians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $213,960

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

Canva

#7. Obstetricians and gynecologists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $223,430

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $233,610

– Employment: 18,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)

— Akron, OH ($282,650)

— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)

Canva

#6. General internal medicine physicians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $227,810

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#5. Chief executives

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $236,060

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

Canva

#4. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $243,550

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $174,870

– Employment: 84,520

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)

Canva

#3. Nurse anesthetists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $254,860

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

Unsplash

#2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $256,870

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $252,040

– Employment: 36,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($285,230)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)

— Asheville, NC ($284,780)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#1. Psychiatrists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $257,150

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $220,430

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)