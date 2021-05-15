These are the most expensive homes for sale in San Francisco

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in San Francisco, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Properties listed as single family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in San Francisco.

#50. 1170 Sacramento St Apt 7D, San Francisco

– Price: $6,950,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#49. 2500 Steiner St Unit 3, San Francisco

– Price: $6,995,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

#48. 1400-1404 Montgomery St, San Francisco

– Price: $6,995,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#47. 67-69 Belcher St, San Francisco

– Price: $7,000,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 5

#46. 10 Sea Cliff Ave, San Francisco

– Price: $7,200,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#45. 201 Folsom St Apt 41A, San Francisco

– Price: $7,288,888

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#44. 145 Presidio Ave, San Francisco

– Price: $7,495,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#43. 15 Walnut St, San Francisco

– Price: $7,500,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#42. 765 Market St Apt 27A, San Francisco

– Price: $7,750,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 5

#41. 3878 Jackson St, San Francisco

– Price: $7,795,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#40. 401 Harrison St Apt 48B, San Francisco

– Price: $7,800,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#39. 50 Oakwood St, San Francisco

– Price: $7,850,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#38. 2064 Jackson St, San Francisco

– Price: $7,895,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#37. 2100 Pacific Ave Unit Ph, San Francisco

– Price: $7,950,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

#36. 1750 Taylor St Unit 1401, San Francisco

– Price: $7,995,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

#35. 3625 Jackson St, San Francisco

– Price: $7,995,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#34. 2652 Chestnut St, San Francisco

– Price: $7,995,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#33. 1230 Sacramento St, San Francisco

– Price: $7,995,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#32. 2936 Scott St, San Francisco

– Price: $8,500,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 5

#31. 2110 Scott St, San Francisco

– Price: $8,750,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#30. 338 Main St Unit 36B, San Francisco

– Price: $8,800,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#29. 945 Green St Unit 7, San Francisco

– Price: $8,950,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#28. 1001 California St Unit 3, San Francisco

– Price: $9,900,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

#27. 765 Market St Apt 34A, San Francisco

– Price: $9,900,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#26. 898 Francisco St, San Francisco

– Price: $9,950,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#25. 2707 Larkin St, San Francisco

– Price: $11,500,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 8

#24. 3690 21st St, San Francisco

– Price: $11,850,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 4

#23. 2 Everson St, San Francisco

– Price: $12,000,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#22. 2700 Pierce St, San Francisco

– Price: $12,100,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#21. 1901 Scott St, San Francisco

– Price: $12,800,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#20. 2728 Green St, San Francisco

– Price: $13,250,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#19. 875 Francisco St, San Francisco

– Price: $13,500,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#18. 2755 Fillmore St, San Francisco

– Price: $13,999,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#17. 2555 Union St, San Francisco

– Price: $14,200,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#16. 2523 Pacific Ave, San Francisco

– Price: $14,300,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#15. 488 Folsom St Apt 5602, San Francisco

– Price: $14,900,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#14. 2640 Jackson St, San Francisco

– Price: $14,950,000

– Bedrooms: 9

– Bathrooms: 8

#13. 17 Guy Pl, San Francisco

– Price: $15,000,000

– Bedrooms: 8

– Bathrooms: 9

#12. 181 Fremont St Unit 68B, San Francisco

– Price: $15,500,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

#11. 2626 Filbert St, San Francisco

– Price: $15,980,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#10. 2839 Pacific Ave, San Francisco

– Price: $16,950,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#9. 224 Sea Cliff Ave, San Francisco

– Price: $17,500,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#8. 1080 Chestnut St Unit Ph, San Francisco

– Price: $19,000,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#7. 2660 Scott St, San Francisco

– Price: $19,200,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 7

#6. 2780 Broadway St, San Francisco

– Price: $19,995,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#5. 17 Presidio Ter, San Francisco

– Price: $20,000,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#4. 2000 Washington St Unit 7, San Francisco

– Price: $25,000,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#3. 2698 Pacific Ave, San Francisco

– Price: $25,800,000

– Bedrooms: 8

– Bathrooms: 6

#2. 2828 Vallejo St, San Francisco

– Price: $28,000,000

– Bedrooms: 8

– Bathrooms: 9

#1. 2950 Pacific Ave, San Francisco

– Price: $29,500,000

– Bedrooms: 8

– Bathrooms: 13

