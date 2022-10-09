Find the ideal office supplies that can help organize and promote a sense of order when working from home and talking in a Zoom meeting.

(KRON) — Songs that are deemed to be not safe for work, also known as “NSFW,” are those with lyrics containing swear words and expletive language. If you’re at work, you’re probably not blasting Lil Wayne — or any other artist known to have explicit lyrics in their songs — on your speakers for the entire office to hear.

However, with the rise of Americans working remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, many are taking advantage of working in their own space. Dress shoes for slippers, skirts for sweats and so forth.

Add freedom to listen to whatever you want to the list.

Previously, workers had to curate a “safe-for-work” playlist — songs more encompassing to a general demographic, no swear words, no inappropriate themes, etc. With working remotely becoming more of the norm, here is the most popular work-from-home music in 2022, according to a study by Zipler Fiber.

Top WFH songs of 2022

1) Heat Waves by Glass Animals

2) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) by Elton John and Dua Lipa

3) As It Was by Harry Styles

3) Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

4) This City by Sam Fischer

4) Peaches by Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Giveon

4) Something Just Like This by The Chainsmokers, Coldplay

5) Feel It Still by Portugal, The Man

5) ily (i love you baby) by Surf Mesa, Emilee

5) I Like Me Better by Lauv

5) Beggin’ by Måneskin

5) Stay by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

5) Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

5) Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

Some notable songs that fell just outside of the top 14 listed above: “Memories” by Maroon 5, “Say So” by Doja Cat and “Leave the Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic.

The study says that 20% of songs in WFH playlists this year have explicit lyrics that aren’t appropriate in an office environment.

The increase of explicit lyrics in chart-topping hits has been an ongoing trend.

According to Intelligent Music Agency, about 32% of the top 250 songs on TikTok and Spotify in 2021 had explicit lyrics. That is an increase from 2010-2015 when 18% of the top tracks were explicit.

Methodology

Ziply Fiber tracked over 11,000 songs from 43 Spotify playlists that include names such as “work from home,” “home office” and “WFH.” Data was gathered to determine which songs, artists and albums were featured most frequently.

The full study from Ziply Fiber can be viewed here. The most popular WFH albums and artists are also featured in that study.