SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Catalytic converter thefts have become a common occurrence across the Bay Area and beyond. Catalytic converters are devices installed in the exhaust system of a car between the car’s engine and its muffler that decrease the amount of harmful pollutants released into the atmosphere.

Catalytic converters are composed of three precious metals — platinum, palladium and rhodium — that make them an appealing target for thieves.

According to Carfax, some vehicle models are more likely to be targeted for catalytic converter theft than others. Information released by the El Cerrito Police Department identified the 10 vehicles most likely to be targeted for catalytic converter theft.

Top 10 vehicles targeted for catalytic converter theft:

Toyota Prius Honda Accord Honda CR-V Toyota Tacoma Ford F Series Truck Subaru Forester Toyota Camry Ford Econoline Ford Explorer Nissan NV

El Cerrito PD says it has purchased catalytic converter etching kits to deter thieves. The department says these kits are available for free to El Cerrito residents.