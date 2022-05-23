SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two Bay Area cities rank as one of the best places to live in the United States despite the region’s rapid rise in the cost of living.

According to the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Places to Live in the U.S. list of the country’s 150 most populous metro areas for 2022-2023, San Jose ranked No. 5 based on indicators like affordability, desirability, quality of life, and the job market. The City of San Jose received a score of 6.7 out of 10. San Francisco came in at No. 10 on the list.

Released annually, the Best Places to Live rankings are based on the details people consider most carefully when moving somewhere new — from the cost of living to job opportunities, and more minute factors like air quality and access to health care.

San Jose

The list also mentioned the cost of living in San Jose is one of the highest in the nation. While spurring a hiring surge, the tech boom has also made much of the metro area unaffordable to those without high-tech salaries. Housing prices here are much higher than they are in most other parts of the country, and residents often find themselves paying more for everyday necessities, such as groceries, utilities, and gas, than the average American.

The median home price in San Jose comes in at $1,455,741– significantly higher than the national average of $365,616.

San Francisco

The list says San Francisco suffers from “onerous zoning restrictions and residents’ desires to stymie population growth” which have led to a drop in new housing units within city limits, causing home prices and rental rates to rise significantly over the past several years.

Like many Bay Area cities, San Francisco’s lack of affordable housing options has caused the region’s homeless population to grow. Necessary expenses like food and transportation aren’t cheap either. Basic groceries and gas generally cost noticeably more than the national average.

The median home price in San Francisco is $1,082,875 with a median monthly rent of $2,021.