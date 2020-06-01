LIST: These Bay Area cities are now under curfew orders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After many protests over the death of George Floyd have turned violent and are leading to vandalism and looting across the Bay Area, several Bay Area cities are enforcing curfews to keep residents safe.
The curfew does not apply to first responders, law enforcement, people seeking emergency medical services, essential city employees, credentialed media/press, and the homeless.
The following cities are now under a curfew order, which requires everyone to stay home during those designated times:
San Francisco
San Francisco’s curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31 to 5 a.m. indefinitely.
In a tweet, Mayor London Breed said “violence and vandalism” would not be tolerated.
Union City
Details to be announced Monday, June 1.
San Jose
San Jose’s curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday, May 31 remains in effect for the next 7 days until further notice.
San Jose has declared a local emergency in response to the current situation in the city.
Santa Clara
Santa Clara’s curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. is in effect Sunday, May 31 and will continue indefinitely.
In a statement, the city said, “There are concerns that the peaceful protests over the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis may get overtaken by unlawful gatherings.”
“Santa Clara and San José have shared city borders where both Westfield Valley Fair and Santana Row shopping districts are located and have been identified as locations of potential interest for protests and raids. At this time of issuing this release, there is already credible activity in the area.”
Oakland
Oakland has not enacted a citywide curfew.
Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement that the city “will continue to focus our law enforcement resources on providing high visibility with marked vehicles, as well as utilizing unmarked vehicles, in our vulnerable areas without having to escalate to a curfew. We will arrest those who would loot, vandalize or otherwise harm our city. We will continue to assess conditions and intelligence.”
San Leandro
San Leandro’s curfew is in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 1.
More information will be released soon.
Danville
Danville’s curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 31 is in effect until further notice.
Danville has also declared a local state of emergency due to civil unrest.
Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek’s curfew started 6 p.m. Sunday, May 31 after looting was reported near the Broadway Plaza.
Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill’s curfew is in effect from 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31 until further notice.
The curfew applies to “commercial areas only.”
