LIST: These Bay Area cities are now under curfew orders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After many protests over the death of George Floyd have turned violent and are leading to vandalism and looting across the Bay Area, several Bay Area cities are enforcing curfews to keep residents safe.

The curfew does not apply to first responders, law enforcement, people seeking emergency medical services, essential city employees, credentialed media/press, and the homeless.

The following cities are now under a curfew order, which requires everyone to stay home during those designated times:

San Francisco

San Francisco’s curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31 to 5 a.m. indefinitely.

In a tweet, Mayor London Breed said “violence and vandalism” would not be tolerated.

We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm.



People are hurting right now. They're angry. I'm angry.



The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today.



We can't tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2020

Union City

Details to be announced Monday, June 1.

San Jose

San Jose’s curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday, May 31 remains in effect for the next 7 days until further notice.

San Jose has declared a local emergency in response to the current situation in the city.

Santa Clara

Santa Clara’s curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. is in effect Sunday, May 31 and will continue indefinitely.

In a statement, the city said, “There are concerns that the peaceful protests over the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis may get overtaken by unlawful gatherings.”

“Santa Clara and San José have shared city borders where both Westfield Valley Fair and Santana Row shopping districts are located and have been identified as locations of potential interest for protests and raids. At this time of issuing this release, there is already credible activity in the area.”

Oakland

Oakland has not enacted a citywide curfew.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement that the city “will continue to focus our law enforcement resources on providing high visibility with marked vehicles, as well as utilizing unmarked vehicles, in our vulnerable areas without having to escalate to a curfew. We will arrest those who would loot, vandalize or otherwise harm our city. We will continue to assess conditions and intelligence.”

San Leandro

San Leandro’s curfew is in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 1.

More information will be released soon.

City of San Leandro has implemented a curfew, effective immediately. All residents are directed 2 stay home except 1st responders, those seeking med. care, those traveling 2 and from work, & unsheltered. The curfew will remain in effect until 5am. More info will b confirmed 2mor pic.twitter.com/DOXOOXlymz — City of San Leandro (@CitySanLeandro) June 1, 2020

Danville

Danville’s curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 31 is in effect until further notice.

Danville has also declared a local state of emergency due to civil unrest.

Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek’s curfew started 6 p.m. Sunday, May 31 after looting was reported near the Broadway Plaza.

Due to civil unrest in the Broadway Plaza area, the City of Walnut Creek is establishing a curfew, effective at 6:00pm today & asking all businesses downtown to close immediately. Please ensure your doors are locked & secured. Please call 9-1-1 only in the event of an emergency — Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) June 1, 2020

Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill’s curfew is in effect from 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31 until further notice.

The curfew applies to “commercial areas only.”

PLEASANT HILL CA – Curfew in effect Sun, May 31 from 9:30pm through Mon, Jun 1 at 5:30am. Continuing each night until rescinded. Commercial areas only. See attached image showing declaration by City Mgr & Emergency Svcs Director June Catalano. pic.twitter.com/34LhJPKR5M — Pleasant Hill PD (@PHillPD) June 1, 2020

Latest Stories: