LIST: Bay Area cities to increase, lower minimum wage in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several cities across the Bay Area are included in the list of 72 jurisdictions across the United States that will raise the minimum wage in 2020.
In California, the state minimum wage will increase $1 each year until it reaches $15 for all employers in 2023.
In 15 cities and counties, the minimum wage will reach or exceed $15 per hour, including Berkeley, Emeryville, Milpitas and San Francisco, which have already reached or surpassed a $15 minimum wage and are expected to raise wages even further.
The Bay Area cities of Fremont, Novato, and Santa Rosa will have lower minimum wages for smaller employers.
Here are the local minimum wage increases on or about Jan. 1, 2020:
Belmont, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2020)
New Minimum Wage: $15.00
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $13.50
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: Last step
Cupertino, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)
New Minimum Wage: $15.35
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $15,99
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: CPI
Daly City, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2021)
New Minimum Wage: $13.75
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $12.00
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: Second step
El Cerrito, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)
New Minimum Wage: $15.37
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $15.00
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: CPI
Los Altos, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)
New Minimum Wage: $15.40
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $15.00
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: CPI
Menlo Park, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2020)
New Minimum Wage: $15.00
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $12.00 (large empl.); $11.00 (small empl.)
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: First and last step
Mountain View, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2018)
New Minimum Wage: $16.05
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $15.65
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: CPI
Oakland, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $12.25 (2015)
New Minimum Wage: $14.14
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $13.90
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: CPI
Palo Alto, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)
New Minimum Wage: $15.40
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $15.00
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: CPI
Petaluma, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2020-21)
New Minimum Wage: $15.00 (large empl.); $14.00 (small empl.)
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $12.00 (large empl.); $11.00 (small empl.)
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: First step
Redwood, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2020)
New Minimum Wage: $15.38
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $13.50
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: Last step + CPI
Richmond, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)
New Minimum Wage: $15.00
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $15.00
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: CPI
San Jose, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)
New Minimum Wage: $15.25
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $15.00
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: CPI
San Mateo, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019-20)
New Minimum Wage: $15.38
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $15 (standard); $13.50 (nonprofit)
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: Last step + CPI
Santa Clara, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)
New Minimum Wage: $15.40
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $15
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: CPI
Sonoma, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $16 to $17 (2023)
New Minimum Wage: $12.50 (small empl.); $13.50 (large empl.)
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $12 (large empl.); $11 (small empl.)
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: First step
South San Francisco, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15 by 2020
New Minimum Wage: $15.00
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $12 (large empl.); $11 (small empl.)
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: First and last step
Sunnyvale, CA
Approved Minimum Wage: $15 (2018)
New Minimum Wage: $16.05
New Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Effective Date: 01/01/2020
Current Minimum Wage: $15.65
Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit
Step or Index: CPI
To learn more, click here.
Latest Stories: