LIST: Bay Area cities to increase, lower minimum wage in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several cities across the Bay Area are included in the list of 72 jurisdictions across the United States that will raise the minimum wage in 2020.

In California, the state minimum wage will increase $1 each year until it reaches $15 for all employers in 2023.

In 15 cities and counties, the minimum wage will reach or exceed $15 per hour, including Berkeley, Emeryville, Milpitas and San Francisco, which have already reached or surpassed a $15 minimum wage and are expected to raise wages even further.

The Bay Area cities of Fremont, Novato, and Santa Rosa will have lower minimum wages for smaller employers.

Here are the local minimum wage increases on or about Jan. 1, 2020:

Belmont, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2020)

New Minimum Wage: $15.00

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $13.50

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: Last step

Cupertino, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)

New Minimum Wage: $15.35

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $15,99

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: CPI

Daly City, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2021)

New Minimum Wage: $13.75

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $12.00

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: Second step

El Cerrito, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)

New Minimum Wage: $15.37

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $15.00

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: CPI

Los Altos, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)

New Minimum Wage: $15.40

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $15.00

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: CPI

Menlo Park, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2020)

New Minimum Wage: $15.00

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $12.00 (large empl.); $11.00 (small empl.)

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: First and last step

Mountain View, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2018)

New Minimum Wage: $16.05

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $15.65

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: CPI

Oakland, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $12.25 (2015)

New Minimum Wage: $14.14

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $13.90

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: CPI

Palo Alto, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)

New Minimum Wage: $15.40

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $15.00

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: CPI

Petaluma, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2020-21)

New Minimum Wage: $15.00 (large empl.); $14.00 (small empl.)

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $12.00 (large empl.); $11.00 (small empl.)

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: First step

Redwood, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2020)

New Minimum Wage: $15.38

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $13.50

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: Last step + CPI

Richmond, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)

New Minimum Wage: $15.00

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $15.00

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: CPI

San Jose, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)

New Minimum Wage: $15.25

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $15.00

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: CPI

San Mateo, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019-20)

New Minimum Wage: $15.38

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $15 (standard); $13.50 (nonprofit)

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: Last step + CPI

Santa Clara, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15.00 (2019)

New Minimum Wage: $15.40

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $15

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: CPI

Sonoma, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $16 to $17 (2023)

New Minimum Wage: $12.50 (small empl.); $13.50 (large empl.)

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $12 (large empl.); $11 (small empl.)

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: First step

South San Francisco, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15 by 2020

New Minimum Wage: $15.00

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $12 (large empl.); $11 (small empl.)

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: First and last step

Sunnyvale, CA

Approved Minimum Wage: $15 (2018)

New Minimum Wage: $16.05

New Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Effective Date: 01/01/2020

Current Minimum Wage: $15.65

Current Tipped Wage: No tip credit

Step or Index: CPI

