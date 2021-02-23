These Bay Area counties could move to Red tier soon

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo, San Francisco and Marin counties could move from Purple to the second-most restrictive Red tier as early as noon on Tuesday.

COVID-19 rates have been decreasing and counties are opening more vaccination clinics, despite a supply shortage. The California Department of Public Health determines when a county can move between tiers, “any day of the week,” and even more than once a week if necessary.

The state mostly uses average daily case rates per 100,000 people, as well as average percent positivity rates over seven days.

To move to the Red tier, a county must show that its average daily new cases over seven days dropped to 4-7 per 100,000, and its percent positivity rate is 5-8%.

See where each California county stands with the reopening tiers:

The Red tier allows:

Retail stores 50% indoor capacity

Museums and zoos: 25% capacity

Gyms: 10% indoor capacity

Indoor dining allowed at 25% capacity

Movie theaters open at 25% capacity

But even while moving to another phase of reopening, officials do not want residents to let their guard down.

For now, it is just three Bay Area counties that seem to be seeing hopeful case trends to shift tiers.