SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco and Marin counties could move into the yellow tier Tuesday.

That means capacity limits at most businesses will go up – bars would be able to open indoors at 25%, outdoor venues could increase capacity to 67%, and amusement parks could allow 35% capacity.

Health officials say they are assessing the situation and will decide Tuesday.

To advance to a less-restrictive tier, a county must maintain its COVID numbers for two weeks.