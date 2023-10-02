SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If union bargaining efforts fail on Tuesday without reaching a resolution, thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers will be on the picket lines Wednesday at 15 hospitals across the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, the strike is expected to last for three days, and will be “the largest healthcare worker strike in U.S. history.”

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in multiple states are poised to go on strike to protest “unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels,” according to the union.

If the strike goes forward on Wednesday, Kaiser Permanente Northern California said it has contingency plans to keep its hospitals and medical offices running.

A Kaiser Permanente Northern California spokesperson told KRON4, “In the case that a strike does begin on Oct. 4, we have contingency plans in place to ensure members continue to receive safe, high-quality care for the duration of the strike. Our hospitals and emergency departments will remain open. Kaiser Permanente members can get updates on appointments, pharmacy guidance and where to get care on kp.org.”

Here are Bay Area locations where picket lines and protests are slated to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday:

ANTIOCH : Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center, 4501 Sand Creek Rd, Antioch

: Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center, 4501 Sand Creek Rd, Antioch FREMONT : Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center, 39400 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont

: Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center, 39400 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont OAKLAND : Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center, 3600 Broadway, Oakland

: Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center, 3600 Broadway, Oakland REDWOOD CITY : Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center, 1150 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City

: Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center, 1150 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City RICHMOND : Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center, 901 Nevin Ave., Richmond

: Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center, 901 Nevin Ave., Richmond ROSEVILLE : Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, 1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville

: Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, 1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville SAN FRANCISCO : Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center, 2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

: Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center, 2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO : Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center, 1200 El Camino Real, S. San Francisco

: Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center, 1200 El Camino Real, S. San Francisco SAN JOSE : Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center, 250 Hospital Parkway, San Jose

: Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center, 250 Hospital Parkway, San Jose SAN LEANDRO : Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center, 2500 Merced St, San Leandro

: Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center, 2500 Merced St, San Leandro SANTA CLARA : Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, 710 Lawrence Expressway, Santa Clara

: Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, 710 Lawrence Expressway, Santa Clara SANTA ROSA : Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, 401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa

: Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, 401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa VACAVILLE : Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, 1 Quality Dr, Vacaville

: Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, 1 Quality Dr, Vacaville VALLEJO : Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center, 975 Sereno Drive, Vallejo

: Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center, 975 Sereno Drive, Vallejo WALNUT CREEK: Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center, 1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek

Kaiser Permanente and members of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions bargained through the weekend, but were unable to agree on some issues. “We remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement and avoid an unnecessary strike,” Kaiser’s spokesperson wrote.