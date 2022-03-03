SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Earlier in the week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California will lift its mask mandate for K-12 schools across the state — effective on March 12.

However, cities and counties are allowed to mandate masks for schools in their respective area, which will supersede the state’s mandate.

Schools in Marin County, Dublin Unified School District, Alameda County, and Berkeley respectively announced Thursday they will align with the state’s policy of recommending masks instead of requiring them starting March 12.

Marin County

The transition to recommending masks instead of requiring them applies to K-12 public schools in the county, along with child care settings.

Marin County cited “high vaccination rates” and “case rates dropping” as reasons to make the switch.

As defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Marin County is categorized in the “low” for COVID-19 transmission.

Areas in the “low” category are deemed safe for people to go maskless, according to the CDC.

Marin County’s full press release can be viewed here.

Alameda County

Like Marin County, Alameda County announced it will align its mask policy in schools with California’s policy.

Students in K-12 schools in the county can go maskless starting March 12.

In the past, the city of Berkeley has set its own COVID-19 mandates — sometimes stricter than Alameda County’s mandates.

This time, Berkeley will align with the county and follow its masking guidelines in schools.

See the list of all the school districts that fall under Alameda County.

Last week, Alameda County was put in the “low” category for COVID-19 transmission in the community, as defined by the CDC.

However, this week as of March 3, the county was put in the “medium” category — meaning a slight increase in COVID-19 transmission.

To see how the CDC defines levels of COVID-19 transmission, click here.

Dublin Unified School District

In Alameda County, the Dublin Unified School District Superintendent Chris D. Funk sent out a separate statement saying it will align with the county and state’s mask guidelines in schools.

It will also be in effect on March 12.

“As of that date, indoor masking in K-12 settings will no longer be required (regardless of vaccination status) for students, staff, or visitors at any district facility. While not required, masking is still strongly recommended,” said Funk in a statement.

The superintendent’s full letter to the community can be read here.