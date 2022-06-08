BOSTON (KRON) — The Warriors and Celtics will face off for a pivotal Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night and several celebrities made the trip to TD Garden to catch the action. The list of celebrities in the house includes sports figures — like New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick — and musicians, like halftime performer Nelly.
KRON4 Sports Reporter Kate Rooney reported a list of celebrities at the game
- Nelly (Rapper, Game 3 halftime performer)
- Jadakiss (Rapper)
- Nia Long (Actress, Fiancé of Celtics Coach Ime Udoka)
- Bob Kraft (Businessman, Patriots owner)
- Bill Belichick (Patriots Head Coach)
- John Wall (Houston Rockets guard)
- Guy Fieri (Celebrity chef)
- Michael Bivins (Singer)
- Millyz (Rapper)
- Michelle Brooks-Thompson (Recording artist, former NBC’s the Voice finalist, Game 3 National Anthem Performer)
The Warriors saw hosted a fair share of celebrities for Games 1 and 2 of the finals at the Chase Center, including Jay-Z, Barry Bonds, Neal Schon and Michael B. Jordan. Game 3 of the series will tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT on ABC.