BOSTON (KRON) — The Warriors and Celtics will face off for a pivotal Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night and several celebrities made the trip to TD Garden to catch the action. The list of celebrities in the house includes sports figures — like New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick — and musicians, like halftime performer Nelly.

KRON4 Sports Reporter Kate Rooney reported a list of celebrities at the game

Nelly (Rapper, Game 3 halftime performer)

Jadakiss (Rapper)

Nia Long (Actress, Fiancé of Celtics Coach Ime Udoka)

Bob Kraft (Businessman, Patriots owner)

Bill Belichick (Patriots Head Coach)

John Wall (Houston Rockets guard)

Guy Fieri (Celebrity chef)

Michael Bivins (Singer)

Millyz (Rapper)

Michelle Brooks-Thompson (Recording artist, former NBC’s the Voice finalist, Game 3 National Anthem Performer)

The Warriors saw hosted a fair share of celebrities for Games 1 and 2 of the finals at the Chase Center, including Jay-Z, Barry Bonds, Neal Schon and Michael B. Jordan. Game 3 of the series will tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT on ABC.