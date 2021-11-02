These five San Jose zip codes are impacted the most by COVID-19, city says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As the COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone’s lives over the last year and half — the country’s undocumented community was among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

The undocumented community, which tends to work on the frontlines in high-risk jobs — had limited options in staying home or going to work despite the fear of transmitting the virus.

In San Jose, the undocumented community continues to be an essential economic force for the city.

According to the city, approximately 25,000 undocumented immigrants live throughout San Jose.

As a result of the pandemic, the city is reporting that five ZIP codes, mainly on the city’s eastside, have been impacted the most by COVID-19.

ZIP codes most impacted by COVID-19 include: 95122, 95116, 95127, 95121 and 95111.

The city says these ZIP codes contain large immigrant populations.

Councilmember Maya Esparza is now asking the city to call on Congress and President Joe Biden to preserve funding for pro-immigrant policies, including a pathway to citizenship and to make sure the undocumented community is included in the federal budget resolution.

“With a supportive Presidential administration, this current moment represents an historic opportunity to break through decades of political impasse and enact long-overdue reforms to our county’s immigration system that will benefit all of us,” said Esparza in a memo ahead of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“This is the time for bold, aggressive action on immigration reform, and we as a city must urge

our leaders in Congress, and our President, to act now.,” Esparza added.

“I urge my Council colleagues to join me in urging Congress to act now, and not let this once-in-a-generation opportunity pass us by.”

