These jobs have had the highest death risk during the COVID-19 pandemic

UCSF has put out a study that shows who has the riskiest job during the pandemic.

Cooks were shown to have the highest mortality rate ahead of machine operators, agricultural workers, bakers and construction laborers.

The study goes on to explain that cooks have been hit hard in the pandemic because they are among racial and ethnic groups who are disproportionally impacted by the coronavirus and their work involves being in-person.