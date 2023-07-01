SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Union Square in downtown San Francisco will start to look a little different. By Saturday night, two major retailers will have permanently closed their doors.

Old Navy on 801 Market St. closed its doors for good by the end of the night on July 1. Nordstrom Rack on 901 Market St. was open for its final day on Friday, June 30.

Old Navy first made the announcement of the Union Square location’s closure in May after being open since the 1990s. The company decided not to renew its lease, which ended July 1.

“We are already working to identify new locations in downtown San Francisco that will better serve the needs of the business and our customers,” a Gap Inc. spokesperson told KRON4.

Old Navy’s and Nordstrom Rack’s closures are part of a retail exodus in the city. Stores such as Whole Foods and AT&T’s flagship store announced their plans to close in downtown SF.

KRON4 reported last month that the Westfield Mall, which had been on Market Street for more than 20 years, will close for good.