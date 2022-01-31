These Northern California natives are heading to Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The 56th Super Bowl in Los Angeles will feature some familiar Northern California natives as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the home team Rams.

Several Cincinnati players from Northern California will have a chance to achieve a life-long goal and play to hoist the Lombardi trophy on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Over the weekend the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship in a thrilling overtime game, 27-24.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during pre-game warmups before their NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams during introductions before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) evades a tackle attempt by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) and Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates as he walks off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Running back Joe Mixon (Freedom High School alum, Oakley) and left offensive tackle Jonah Williams (Folsom High School alum, Folsom) helped the offense generate 359 total yards and only allowed one sack in Sunday’s win.

Mixon also had a good day individually — carrying the ball 21 times for 88 yards.

In the end, it was Cincinnati’s defense ability to manufacture takeaways that led the team to a win.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuize (Oak Grove High Schoo alum, San Jose) helped the defense, as the team rallied from a 21-10 deficit at halftime, ultimately only allowing six total points in the second half.

In the three playoff victories, the Bengals’ defense has been able to force seven turnovers.

Look for these three Northern California natives to make key contributions if Cincinnati wants to take down the favored Rams for the Super Bowl.