These Bay Area restaurants will serve you Thanksgiving dinner

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – If you haven’t started prepping Thanksgiving dinner yet, you’ve come to the right place.
Thanksgiving hosts can take a deep breathe knowing that day-of Thanksgiving carryout options are possible. Or if you want to avoid clean-up all together, there are plenty of Bay Area restaurants offering dine-in reservations.
You’ll want to act fast though, reservations are filling up!
Where to get a Thanksgiving feast:
- Boston Market (dine-in or pick-up)
- Cracker Barrel (pick-up)
- Denny’s (pick-up)
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (dine-in or pick-up)
- Fogo de Chao (pick-up)
- IHOP (pick-up)
- Lord Stanley’s Turntable in Russian Hill (dine-in or pick-up)
- Luce in SoMa (dine-in)
- Morton’s The Steakhouse in Union Square (dine-in or pick-up)
- The Cavalier in SoMa (dine-in or pick-up)
- The Fairmont San Francisco (dine-in)
- The Honey Baked Ham Company (pick-up)
- Tommy’s Joynt in San Francisco (show up or pick-up)
- Park Chalet at Ocean Beach (dine-in)
- P.F. Chang’s (dine-in or pick-up)
- Whole Foods Market (pick-up)