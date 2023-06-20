SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted out a campaign advertisement on Tuesday about what he saw in San Francisco, a city he described as “once-great.”

In a minute-long video titled, “We Need to Restore Sanity Across This County,” posted at 4:34 p.m., the 2024 presidential candidate delivered a message while standing in front of a graffitied San Francisco wall and a pile of trash.

DeSantis claimed to see people defecating on the street and using drugs such as heroin and crack. He said the city “really collapsed because of leftist policies,” which led to people moving from San Francisco to Florida.

“The city is not vibrant anymore,” he said. “It’s really collapsed because of leftist policies, and these policies have caused people to flee this area. They don’t prosecute criminals like they do in most parts of the country. The wreckage has really been sad to see.”

“It just shows you these policies matter. Leadership matters. They are doing it wrong here,” he said. The video concludes with a “DeSantis for President” logo flashing across the screen.

DeSantis officially launched his presidential campaign on Twitter on May 24. He will be competing against President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and others on the 2024 ballot.

The video was not DeSantis’ first time coming after California. He has publicly feuded with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, daring him to run for president against Biden in 2024.