Thick fog brings visibility issues on San Mateo Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While drivers have seen heavy showers lately during their commute in the Bay Area, thick fog has been most prevalent Thursday morning.

The Bay Bridge has seen a little bit of fog, but hasn’t seemed to cause any problems.

Click here for KRON4’s Weather Center

The San Mateo Bridge has seen it the worse so far.

The fog has been really dense, making it hard to make out the bridge or cars.

However, it has gotten a little bit better now versus an hour ago.

The Golden Gate Bridge has also been been problem-free this morning.

Drive safe!

For a look at live traffic conditions, click here.