SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where officers spotted a vehicle with “suspicious” license plates.

Records show that the license plates were stolen in September out of Redwood City, police said. The suspect car had a registration that was suspended.

After the suspect’s car was towed, police did an inventory search and found a loaded high-capacity magazine, ammunition, numerous California license plates, personal identification belonging to others and a “large” amount of marijuana. A search of the suspect’s person showed he had a loaded Glock 19 semi-automatic 9 mm and cocaine.

Officers recovered about 10 plastic bags filled with marijuana, four California license plates, three temporary license plates and one firearm, according to a picture posted by Colma PD (above).

Police said the personal identification found in the car was stolen during a burglary in a Hillsborough home where license plates were also stolen.

The suspect was booked into San Mateo County Jail for multiple weapons violations, narcotics possession, being in possession of stolen property and identity theft violations. Police say the investigation is ongoing.