Thief arrested after targeting Redwood City schools

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after burglarizing two Redwood City schools last week, according to authorities.

On May 5, around 4:46 a.m., the suspect entered through the second story window at St. Michael Preschool in Redwood City.

Police say the suspect stole $500 from a desk drawer.

The suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Oscar Banegas, was located in one of the rooms of the school by an employee and was told to leave.

The school employee didn’t notice the money was gone until after Banegas left.

Surveillance video captured the suspect as he roamed through the school.

On May 7, officers responded to Redeemer Lutheran School regarding a report of a burglary that occurred between May 5 and May 6.

One of the classrooms had been searched through and an iPad charger was missing from a classroom desk drawer.

Surveillance video showed a suspect walking through the school and entering the classroom while the school was closed.

The suspect was identified as Banegas.

On Saturday, May 8, Redwood City police located Banegas in the area of Sequoia Station.

Banegas had the stolen iPad charger with him and was placed under arrest. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for two counts of commercial burglary, committing a felony while out on bail and on a parole hold.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department.