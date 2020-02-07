Thief attempts to steal man’s car at 24 Hour Fitness in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Members of another 24 Hour Fitness in San Jose have been targeted by thieves.

The suspects are going into locker rooms and taking keys, gym bags, phones, wallets and even their cars.

On Monday, members of the 24 Hour Fitness off McKee Road in San Jose were robbed. But the most recent incident was at the 24 Hour Fitness at Willow Glen off Almaden Road in San Jose.

The Willow Glen 24 Hour Fitness member — who wished to remain anonymous for his safety — said another member broke into his locker Monday afternoon.

When he went to the front desk and looked outside towards the parking lot, he noticed a man getting inside of his car. That’s when he went after the suspect.

“I yelled at him get out of my car and that I wanted to get my merchandise back. He jumped up, kinda lunged towards me, grabbed me by the shirt and we started to struggle,” the victim said. “This went on for maybe five minutes and I was finally able to convince him if he were to give me back everything, I would let him go.”

The victim said he kept a hold on the suspect as they walked to the suspects car, described as an older bronze beat up Honda Civic.

Inside, there was more than just his wallet and gym bag.

“I noticed he had multiple duffel bags, women’s purses, wallets, credit cards, obviously stolen merchandise all over his vehicle,” the victim said.

Eventually the suspect threw the victims’ wallet and bag out of the car and sped off in his own vehicle.

Earlier this week, another victim wasn’t so lucky. She said a woman stole her keys from another 24 Hour Fitness location off McKee Road in San Jose.

Video shows the male and female suspects working together, and the male driving off with her car.

Both victims said they’re warning others to keep an eye out and leave your valuables at home.

“Probably not a good idea to bring any of your personal items into the gym,” the victim said. “Whether they’re locked or unlocked because these guys are coming in with some type of burglary tools and then in and out in five seconds when nobody’s in the locker room and they get all your stuff and you’re never gonna find them.”

With information from the victim, a member ID and video surveillance, police are aware of who the suspect is and they’re looking for him. No arrests have been made in either of the cases.