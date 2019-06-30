Thief shoplifts display case of cigarettes at Petaluma gas station

PETALUMA (KRON) – Police are searching for a shoplifting suspect who stole an entire display rack of cigarette cases in Petaluma.

It happened Friday at the Texaco located at 421 Petaluma Boulevard South.

According to Petaluma police, the suspect went inside the convenience store just after 5:30 a.m. and stole the cigarettes while the clerk was helping another customer.

Photo: Petaluma Police Department

The suspect then got into a getaway red four-door car parked in the area and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a man between 35 and 40-years-old with a full beard, 6’1″, 200 pounds.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.