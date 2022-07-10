SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, a pet owner is devastated after her beloved French Bulldog was snatched from her car at a Target parking lot in San Jose.

KRON4 talked with the dog’s owner who is hoping for her pet’s safe return.

“I was just shocked. Just unbelievable what just happened,” said Quinnesha Powell who is the French Bulldog’s owner.

Powell is heartbroken after thieves stole her 9-week-old Frenchie named Dolce. It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday in the Target parking lot at 95 Holger Way.

Powell says she just finished shopping when a dark blue Nissan Altima pulled up next to her.

“I see him get out of the car and I asked him ‘hey what are you doing,'” Powell said. “He opens my passenger door, reaches over, takes my dog, and I see it, so I immediately jump into their car because the door is still opened and as I jump into their car he’s hitting me and they’re driving off.”

Powell says she suffered scrapes and bruises after being dragged by the suspect’s car. She immediately flagged down a police office nearby and filed a report.

Powell says Dolce was sitting on her lap on the driver’s seat when the thief snatched her. Thefts of French Bulldogs have been too common in the Bay Area.

They are worth thousands of dollars. Powell says she saved up for Dolce for a long time, but it’s not about the money.

“They’re not just a dog it’s a companion,” Powell said. “It’s like one of your children and I’m just hoping someone can do what’s right.”

Dolce was last seen wearing a pink collar. Powell has been sharing her dog’s photo and spreading the word on social media hoping someone will recognize this face.

“I’m hoping that people will find it within the goodness of their hearts to come forward,” Powell said.

The dog owner is offering a cash reward for her pet’s safe return home.