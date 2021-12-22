Thief steals car key, $4K in cash from garage: Palo Alto police

Spare key hidden under a rock. Personal perspective of unrecognizable person uncovering house key under rock. Conceptual image for security and home ownership.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. (KRON) – Palo Alto police are warning the public not to leave spare keys outside.

On Monday, December 20th between midnight at 7 a.m. a suspect reportedly went into a locked garage in the 700 block of Allen Court and stole a car key and $4,000 in cash.

The resident of the home, a man in his 60s, reported the incident the next morning.

According to police, the suspect likely used a key hidden outside the door to get into the garage.

Police are encouraging the public to consider leaving spare keys with a trusted neighbor.

For more crime prevention tips to help you stay safe, visit this Crime Prevention Tips page.