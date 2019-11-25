Thief steals Salvation Army red kettle funds in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) – During the season of giving, one thief stole from the Salvation Army in Concord.

They say a man posing as a volunteer stole the Salvation Army kettle outside of the Lucky Supermarket at 1145 Arnold Drive in Martinez.

The Salvation Army says the thief got away with approximately $400 that would’ve been used to help families in need this holiday season.

“It’s really disappointing. This is my 30th Christmas. I’m getting pretty old and this is my 30th Christmas doing kettles across the United States and this is the first time it ever happened to me. Just really disappointing somebody thinks I’ll just take this money, won’t have any impact,” Major Gwyn Jones said.

Major Gwyn Jones at the Concord Salvation Army says somebody stole the Salvation Army kettle on Saturday.

“One of our volunteers was ringing bells for us, collecting money that helps us through the Christmas season buying turkey and canned food and everything we do. And suddenly there was a trickster and he came up and conned this very nice volunteer and took the kettle,” Jones said.

Jones says there was approximately $400 inside the kettle.

He says the thief posed as another volunteer and said he was picking up the kettle donations to bring back to the Salvation Army.

“And said you know I’m here to pick up the kettle and then just after that our regular guy went to get him, this volunteer to get the kettle, and this volunteer said oh no guy already got it. Just pretty unbelievable,” Jones said.

Jones says they filed a report with the Martinez Police Department but it’s unlikely they’ll catch the guy and get their donation money back.

Jones says the money goes to their toy and food program for all of Contra Costa County.

During the holidays, they’ll help 600 local families.

“Anything can help, with donations, with turkeys and canned food and financial donations you can send them here to the Salvation Army in Concord that can help us replace this money and help over 600 families this Christmas,” Jones said.