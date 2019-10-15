Thief walks out of San Francisco art gallery with $20,000 Salvador Dali etching

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A thief walked out of an art gallery in San Francisco with artwork worth $20,000 – and police are asking for your help finding the suspect.

Surveillance footage shows a photo of the man with the Salvador Dali artwork in hand.

It happened Sunday afternoon during a special Salvador Dali show at the Dennis Rae Fine Art Gallery on Geary Street.

The stolen piece was published in 1966 by the Spanish artist and it was sitting on an easel at the front of the gallery, officials said.

The gallery is one of three Dennis Rae Fine Art galleries in San Francisco.

Just a few weeks ago, a statue was stolen from their gallery at Fisherman’s Wharf.

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Francisco Police Department.

