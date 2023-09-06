(KRON) — Two people were arrested Saturday night after stealing merchandise from a Macy’s store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center and assaulting a loss prevention agent, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Around 7:52 p.m., the loss prevention agent confronted the suspects after they stole several items and was punched by one of the suspects. The thieves, Anson Lopez, 36, and Taneisha Morales, 37, were located a few blocks away from the shopping center by police and were arrested, San Mateo police said.

The stolen merchandise was also located by SMPD.

Lopez and Morales, both residents of San Francisco, were booked into the San Mateo County Jail on robbery charges and conspiracy to commit a crime.

