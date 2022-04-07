SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It appears children with cancer are not immune to burglaries in San Francisco.

Early Thursday morning, the non-profit “Family House” reported someone broke into their building in the Mission Bay neighborhood.

They got away with thousands of dollars worth of stuff, while sick kids were sleeping inside.

CEO of the non-profit Alexandra Morgan says thieves likely used a stone early Thursday morning to break through a ground floor window to “Family House” in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

Morgan says it’s unlikely the burglars were unaware the establishment helps sick children.

“Our mission statement on the side of the building, pictures of children, pictures of sick children — there’s no way,” Morgan said.

The non-profit provides rooms for up to 80 mostly low-income families to stay in every night, while their severely ill children receive care from UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

Morgan says 75 kids were in the building during the burglary but were not in danger because they were on another floor.

“We are here to help people and we really appreciate the support we’ve gotten from the police, but this is just a very sad moment for us,” Morgan said.

The burglary is shocking considering the building is located across from the police department at Mission Bay Boulevard and Third Street.

A police report has been filed, but Morgan says it will be difficult to replace the thousands of dollars worth of laptops, phones, and other items that were stolen and are often used by the kids receiving care.

“This is a real blow,” Morgan said.

This happened despite the latest crime stats citywide shows burglaries are actually down nearly 34% this year, compared to this time last year.