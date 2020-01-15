Thieves get away $13K worth of American Eagle Outfitters merchandise, Petaluma police say

PETALUMA (KRON) — Shoppers at the Petaluma Premium Outlets were shocked Tuesday to learn of the major thefts that have taken place at the American Eagle in the last 10 days.

“On the 4th we had several thousand dollars worth of jeans taken and on Sunday the 12th we had another group of individuals come in and also did a large retail theft of several thousand dollars,” said Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons.

Thirteen-thousand dollars to be exact.

Lt. Lyons with Petaluma police says both groups had a getaway car waiting in the parking lot.

Thanks to security video and witnesses, investigators have been able to track both vehicles back to Oakland.

“That’s a common thing we’re seeing. That they’re coming out of the East Bay,” Lyons said. “But unfortunately we have large retail places, and we know it’s going to happen. We just wish we would have a little better chance at catching them.”

Lt. Lyons wants employees and shoppers alike to keep their eyes peeled for any signs of potential crimes.

If you see something suspicious — call police.

