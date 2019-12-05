Thieves get away with $20K worth of jewelry during Sunnyvale store break-in

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Thieves in Sunnyvale struck Wednesday morning at a jewelry and bridal shop, getting away with merchandise worth to the tune of $20,000.

The owner of the store saw KRON4’s report on a similar burglary at a Los Altos jewelry story and believes the same suspects are responsible for this latest break in.

Owner Reuben Kanhai showed KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe surveillance video that captures two burglars using a large rock to break into Sunnyvale’s Sagar Exclusive Jewelry and Bridal Shop early Wednesday.

“A lot of jewelry taken, glass and windows smashed,” the owner said. “This just doesn’t happen in Sunnyvale.”

Another camera shows the intruders using the same rock to smash display cases as they fill a bag with gold chains, pendants and other jewelry.

Kanhai believes he is the victim of organized crime.

“We feel it is part of a group or ring that is doing this. A couple of nights ago in Los Altos the same thing happened,”Kanhai said.

In Los Altos, about the same time on Monday morning, thieves used a truck to smash their way into Marcel Design Jewelry and then used a heavy object to smash display cases.

In both burglaries, as seen side by side, the burglars wore dust masks and gloves and clothing with hoods.

In both cases, the thieves were in and out of the stores in a matter of seconds.

More video from Sunnyvale shows the burglars getting away in a white BMW driven by an accomplice.

A similar vehicle may be connected to the los altos case.

They knew what they were looking for says kanhai.

“They probably had somebody come in and look things over because they knew we had jewelry they would be able to sell,” Kanhai said.

As he showed KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe other jewelry damaged by the rock, kanhai told said burglaries forced him to close his shop in Hayward.

He notes that marcel design in Los Altos had been broken into twice before as well.

“This needs to be taken care of, people are out shopping, I feel violated, businesses are closing,” Kanhai said.

