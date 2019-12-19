Thieves get away with jewels worth $30K after targeting Alameda jewelry store

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Surveillance cameras captured the suspected jewel thief walk into Park Jewelers in Downtown Alameda

It was Nov. 26.

The suspect is accused of stealing two pieces of expensive jewelry.

“Then slowly slowly he did whatever he did,” the owner of Park Jewelers said.

KRON4’s Gayle Ong spoke with the owner of the store.

He asked KRON not to reveal his identity but told us what happened that day.

“As soon as I come back with the costumer’s jewelry, he just took the necklace and left,” he said.

The store owner says he’s seen the suspect before.

“He came a couple of times before because I thought he’s about the silver necklace he wanted,” he said.

He says this time the suspect got away, eventually taking off with merchandise valued at around $30,000.

“It hurts me because now I’m going to be more careful in this kind of situations,” he said.

Police now hoping by releasing images, the public can help identify him.

