Thieves hit San Francisco restaurant for 3rd time this year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Thieves were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing a restaurant in San Francisco’s inner Sunset District.

This happened on Friday at Ushi Taro Ramen, where the owner says the thieves made off with items worth a couple thousand dollars.

“It’s becoming the normal. You know it happens to so many places that I know and also so many times. This just might be the normal.”

Ken Zhu says thieves broke into his San Francisco restaurant on 9th Avenue in the inner Sunset District for a third time within just over a year.

This latest hit happened on Friday.

“Some guy crawled into the window, looked around, opened the cash drawer, grabbed all the electronics, looked for any electronics. You know sad to I’ve seen it last time because after the first time we installed cameras but that didn’t really stop them.”

Zhu says they got away with four iPads, money from the cash register, and checks used for the business.

Zhu believes several criminals were working together. In the surveillance video, you’ll eventually see this suspect hand off items to a second person through a window they broke to get inside. The exact same thing happened just a couple of blocks away to Pineapple King Bakery on Irving Street last week.

In both instances, the thieves avoided breaking the front entrance doors and instead used a top window to get inside.

“We’ve been already suffering since the pandemic — it’s just sad.”

Like many other business owners, Zhu says he’s barely hanging on, doing half the sales he did before the pandemic started. While he’s made it this far — he says it may be time to permanently close as burglars continue to hit these vulnerable small businesses.

“We’re barely surviving. I’m cut down to just one employee. My wife and I are here to work. we cannot afford more man power and then on top of that this happens, repeatedly, I don’t know if I can continue you know?”