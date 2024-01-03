SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thieves rammed a vehicle into a bank in San Francisco’s Richmond District Wednesday morning and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers with the SFPD Richmond Station responded at around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday to a business on the 3700 block of Balboa Street on a report of a burglary.

According to a post on Citizen, the business was the Bank of America at 3701 Balboa and the thieves made off with an ATM.

Arriving at the scene, officers observed significant damage to the building. An initial investigation determined that multiple suspects broke into the business using a vehicle and that cash had been taken.

The suspects, police said, were last seen fleeing in an SUV southbound on 39th Avenue.

A notice on that Bank of America branch’s website said that it was “temporarily closed.”