Thieves steal $10K worth of equipment from high school robotics team weeks away from competition

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco high school robotics team was targeted by thieves over the weekend.

A total of $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen, and the team is just weeks away from a big competition.

Burglars broke into a shed full of equipment belonging to the robotics team at the Ruth Asawa School For the Arts.

They made off with tools and computers that the students need for their robotics competition.

Now the students are trying their best to get back what’s been lost.

Police did find blood at the scene, which may help identify the burglars.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.

